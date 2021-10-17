Snow Expected Tonight In The Upper Sierra Nevada

An early season storm system will bring areas of snow to the northern Sierra Nevada starting this evening and continuing into early Monday morning. This will impact mountain travel and recreation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet from 8 PM tonight through 5 AM Monday.

Heavy snow showers will be possible at times, mostly through the late evening hours tonight. The majority of the accumulating snow will be above the 6,000 foot elevation, with lighter accumulation possible down to 5,000 to 5,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of two to eight inches are expected above 5,500 feet.

If you have mountain travel plans, be prepared for winter driving conditions, especially after sunset tonight into early Monday morning. Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.