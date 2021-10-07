2nd Weekend Of October Events

There are several events and fundraisers planned for the second weekend in October.

As detailed in Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” with Melinda Fleming, TuCARE Executive Director, Friday, October 8th, 2021, is TuCARE’s Annual Natural Resources Summit in the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

The last Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market of the season is October 9th which is the 2nd Annual Kids Fall Festival. The event will happen rain-or-shine with Halloween Costumes Encouraged, limited free trick or treat bags and some vendors offering treats, a haybale photo booth, games and music.

Farms of Tuolumne County is hosting a pumpkin and zucchini weigh-in at Indigeny Reserve. Entries are due by Saturday at 11:30am and the weigh-in takes place at 1:00pm with cash prizes for the largest pumpkin and zucchini. There will also be a “prettiest pumpkin” contest, and a pumpkin decorating station for kids. More details about the event are here.

The women of the Groveland Evangelical Free Church are hosting their fall Quilt Show Saturday from 9am to 4pm. It is named “Joyful Threads Through Time” Location and more details are in the event listing here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding a Virtual Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday, October 9, from 10:30am – 1:00pm. Discussions will be about rainwater harvesting and drought-tolerant plants. Zoom meeting details are in their event listing here.

Murphys Community Club is holding its annual Membership meeting Saturday, October 9th in Murphys Park from 2pm to 5pm. If you are not a member you can sign up at the event, there will be a free hot dog BBQ lunch, the Hut will be open to purchase beverages with live music with Jill Warren and Steve Lanza. Details are here.

As detailed in KVML’s “Newsmaker of the Day” with Robin Rowland Sonora Sunrise Rotary President and Dave Thoeny, Saturday, is the annual ‘Barrels Brews and Bites’ this Saturday at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown from 2:00 to 5:00pm.

The Sonora Chamber of Commerce is hosting 2nd Saturday Art Night with banners at businesses that will keep their doors open later. Visitors will be strolling downtown, viewing art, and listening to music at various locations. Members of the Tuolumne County Arts Makers Lab will also be parading in costume through downtown Sonora spreading the word about the Handmade Parade coming in the Spring. From 8:00pm to 10:00 pm the Summer Concerts in Coffill Park Series will feature the band The Hot Dark. The beverage service opens at 7:00pm, entry is free thanks to Visit Tuolumne sponsoring the event, concert-goers will need to bring their own chairs.

Movie times at the Sonora and Angels Camp theaters are posted here.