Free Summit: Making Our Community Fire Safe

TuCare Natural Resource Summit View Photo

This Friday, October 8th, 2021, Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment (TuCARE) will hold their Annual Natural Resources Summit in the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

Melinda Fleming, TuCARE Executive Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Summit is open to the public and admission is free. Natural Resource agencies, organizations and businesses will provide information tables prior to and after the summit for attendees to peruse. The doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Speakers for the summit include: Congressman Tom McClintock, District 4; Randy Moore, Chief of the Forest Service (remote feed-confirmed); Jennifer Eberlien. Region 5 Forester USFS (remote feed); Ken Pimlott, (ret.) CALFIRE Chief; Patrick Wright, Director with California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan; Adam Frese,CAL-FIRE; Susie Kocher, Forestry Advisor UCNR; Dore Bietz, Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services; Glenn Gottschall, Hwy 108 Fire Safe Council; and Sherri Brennan, Lodestone Consulting.

For over twenty years, TuCARE has held a Natural Resources Summit. Approximately 200 people have attended the summit each year. Topics covered in past years include political and environmental hot topics such as global warming, environmental extremism, and the importance of logging to reduce fuel load on public lands. The focus of this summit will be to raise awareness for the need to prevent future fire catastrophes such as was experienced in Paradise, and more recently the Dixie and the Caldor fires. Speakers will discuss plans that have been developed to reduce fuels on public and private land, create safe passage if fire should occur, and to guard our communities from devastation.

Doors open at 8:00 a.m. The speaking portion of the summit kicks-off at 9:00 a.m. and runs till 1:00 p.m.

From 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., and 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. attendees can visit information tables from local, state and federal agencies/organizations that will provide information on ways the public can participate in the ongoing need for the reduction of forest fuels.

There is no cost for this event due to the generous donations by a variety of sponsors including PG&E, Clarke Broadcasting Corp., and local community members.

TuCARE is a community based non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 1988. Our membership is a cross-section of the community and includes businesspersons, educators, retirees, and those actively engaged in working daily with natural resources. TuCARE supports the multiple use of natural resources on public lands. Multiple-use policies allow for everyone to benefit. TuCARE seeks stability for resource industries to ensure the economic soundness and stability of local communities.

For more information contact Melinda Fleming at (209) 586-7816, or log on to tucare.com

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.