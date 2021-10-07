Barrels, Brews & Bites This Saturday At Railtown 1897

Sonora Sunrise Rotary will present the annual ‘Barrels Brews and Bites’ this Saturday at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown from 2 – 5 PM.

Robin Rowland Sonora Sunrise Rotary President and Dave Thoeny, were both Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”.

Barrels, Brews and Bites is described as a “tasty event”. Home brewers and local winery’s will present their finest selections paired with gourmet bites. Participants will enjoy the shade of the giant oak trees at Railtown 1897 while listening to live music and tasting to their heart’s content.

According to Rowland, “This is the perfect event for couples, friends and groups that include wine and beer lovers.

Tickets are available online today at www.barrelsbrewsbites.com or can also be purchased at the entrance gate. All of the proceeds will go to the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Foundation and enable the continued support of many community and international projects and needs.

“With numerous Wineries being represented along with home brewed beers and food pairings, this will be a leisurely afternoon of tasting to your heart’s content.” said Roland. “A very relaxing way to spend a Saturday afternoon and still have Saturday evening available to you”.

The Sonora Sunrise Rotary Club is a 501(C)3.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.