A Win And A Forfeit

Written by: Mike Woicicki

The Summerville Bears raised their record to 2 and 2 on the season with a 28 to 8 win over Stone Ridge Christian Friday night. The bright spot for Stone Ridge was their first possession as they methodically drove sixty-five yards for a TD and, after a Summerville penalty, made the 2-point conversion. But the Summerville offense came out running on all cylinders and scored on a six-yard run. They then proceeded to score three more TDs before the end of the first half.

Both teams had a chance to score in the second half, but neither team was able to cross the goal line. Quarterback, Braylon Leveroos, was awarded the player of the game as he had 7 runs for 93 yards and completed 6 of 11 passes for 78 yards and 2 TDs. Summerville’s next game will be their league opener on October 8th at Amador High. Live coverage of the game starts at 7 p.m. on 93.5 KKBN.

The Wildcats did not hit their home turf last night to play Stellar Prep from Hayward. Friday afternoon Clarke Broadcasting got word from school athletic officials that the game had been canceled with no reason given by the opponent, as earlier reported here. The next game for Sonora will be at home against Amador on Friday, October 1st at 7 p.m. Hear the game live on Star 92.7. Both games are also being streamed on myMotherLode.com.