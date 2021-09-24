Sonora’s Football Game Canceled

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Wildcats will not suit up and hit their home turf tonight to play Stellar Prep from Hayward.

This afternoon Clarke Broadcasting got word from the school athletic officials that the game had been canceled with no reason given by the opponent. The below text was sent out to students, parents and staff:

“The football game tonight (9/24) is canceled. Our opponent just let us know that they were unable to play tonight. All activities associated with the game and the game are canceled.”

Sonora officials added that the match is not being rescheduled. It is not clear at this time if the game will be scored as a victory for Sonora. The next game for Sonora (2-3) will be at home against Amador on Friday, October 1st at 7 p.m. Hear the game live on Star 92.7

High School Football fans can still enjoy a game tonight as the Summerville Bears will hit the gridiron tonight. Coming off a win last week over Valley Christian, 42-7, Summerville (1-2) will travel to Merced to face off against Stone Ridge Christian (1-4). Live coverage of the game starts at 7 p.m. on 93.5 KKBN. The game is also being streamed on myMotherLode.com.