Mariposa Public Health Update On Pfizer Booster, 12 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

The FDA announced its authorization of booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations. Mariposa Public Health clarifies the Emergency Use Authorization allows for booster doses in those that received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine over six months ago, and who fall into one of three categories; 65 years or older, 18 to 64 years old at high risk of severe COVID-19, 18 to 64 years old whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19. Public Health further adds regarding the high-risk qualification, “We are gaining more clarity on what specific parameters are for these two categories and hope to have further information available soon.” Public health also notes, “If you did not receive the Pfizer vaccine originally and are wondering about boosters, please stay patient as the data is being gathered and analyzed. We will share updates and information as we receive them. If you have concerns about immunity and are moderately to severely immunocompromised, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or speak with your primary care provider or specialist about your specific needs for additional doses. If you are eligible for the Pfizer booster or an additional dose as references above, please visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 to schedule an appointment.” Additionally, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) completed its meeting today and Mariposa Public Health updates, “They agreed to the boosters of those 65 years and older and made recommendations for those 50 – 64 with underlying medical conditions. They did not recommend vaccinations for those 18 – 49 or those with higher risk institutional or occupations exposure. The next step will be to follow the guidance released from CDPH.” More vaccine information is here.

Tuolumne Public Health reports 12 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report. There are 162 active cases including 8 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 40.7 per 100,000 population. A total of 4,456 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 100 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases, for a total of 6,338 Covid cases. Of Tuolumne’s eligible population to be vaccinated 55% have been vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases include 6 cases age 17 or younger and 3 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls age 0-11, 1 girl and 3 boys age 12-17, 1 man age 18-29, 1 man age 30-39, 1 woman age 40 to 49, 1 woman and 1 man age 60 -69, and 1 woman age 70 to 79.

Of the 12 new community cases, 10 were unvaccinated and 2 were vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections reports 2 active cases in the inmates the Sierra Conservation Center oversees which includes all of the Southern Conservation Fire Camps. There are 11 correctional facilities in the state managing more active inmate cases.

Calaveras County Public Health reports zero new Covid cases since yesterday’s report, active cases decreased to 82, last week’s high was 125. The active cases include 3 current Covid hospitalizations.Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 505 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 594 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 52.7% of their eligible population.

Long COVID, Calaveras County Public Health shares “A recent study found that 1 in 3 people aged 18+ who tested positive for COVID-19 reported at least 1 symptom 2 months after the positive test. Rates were higher among those 40 and older and those with pre-existing conditions. Symptoms of long COVID include: fatigue, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, and muscle or joint aches. The term “long COVID” is used to describe symptoms experienced from weeks to months by persons recovering from COVID. Being fully vaccinated lowers your risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. People should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID. It has not yet been shown how long you are protected from getting COVID again after you recover from COVID. Vaccination helps protect you even if you’ve already had COVID. Don’t wait. Vaccinate.”

In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/22 128 21 3,000 50 Calaveras 9/23 82 8 3,343 71 Mariposa 9/22 75 8 1,007 12 Mono 9/23 62 1 1,292 5 Stanislaus 9/23 2,146 118 72,838 1,250 Tuolumne 9/23 162 12 6,338 100