Last Weekend Of September Events and Fundraisers

Mini pumpkins ready to harvest View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned for the last weekend in September.

At the Sonora Opera Hall Friday, September 24 the City of Sonora is sponsoring an In-Person Hiring Event hosted by Mother Lode Job Training. Bring your resume and meet with representatives from 15 different employers. Contact details are available in the event listing here.

All this week the 18th Annual Yosemite Facelift has been hosting a hybrid virtual event themed “Act Local.” Tonight and tomorrow live-streamed video, music and speakers will begin at 6pm. Details about day-use permits and reservations are in the event listing here.

Friday and Saturday at Railtown 1897 tickets are still available for “Tales of the Roundhouse” a tour and train ride for the two evenings only led by guides who recount historic accounts of past railroad workers and passengers who lost their lives. Not recommended for children under the age of 12, guests will experience a nighttime steam train ride behind a historic steam locomotive while learning about railroad superstition and lore. Details are here.

Friday is the last Certified Farmers Market in Utica Park in Angels Camp. There will be a special Annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Fair in addition to the usual market with 40 vendors. Enjoy live music, food trucks, chocolates, handcrafted jewelry, signs, candles and more, plus a pumpkin patch and fun for kids, raffle prizes, beer and wine.

Friday is also the Groveland Farmers Market. The Friday Peaceful Valley Farmers Market at 4pm will continue Fridays into October. Sonora’s Football team has a home against the Hayward team from Stellar Prep Friday night, Summerville will be away at Stone Ridge Christian in Merced.

Reservations for the Friday Sonora Elks Lodge Dinner were due Wednesday. Doors open Friday at 5pm, dinner is served at 6:30pm. Details are in the event listing.

Shrek the Musical is being performed at the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theater. Catch a play this weekend, next weekend are the last shows ending October 3rd. Movie times at the Sonora and Angels Camp theaters are posted here.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market which will continue Saturdays into October.

Saturday from 4pm to 8pm is the Evening with the Horses Dinner Dance and Auction. Get tickets by the end of today for the event that will support Equestrian Therapy Programs helping those who are suffering from depression, anxiety, autism and other illnesses. Menu, and ticket details are in the event listing.

Saturday is the Annual Sierra Walk for HOPE. The fundraiser benefits Sierra HOPE, an agency that helps residents in Tuolumne, Amador and Calaveras counties who face food or housing insecurity in addition to testing and case management for HIV and AIDS. Those who raise at least $100 get a commemorative T-shirt and every walker gets lunch. The link to register and more information is in the event listing.

Join C.A.S.T. in a fundraising event for the different art programs at Connections/Summerville High School. Food, drinks, and other concessions will be available in addition to games and raffles. Location details are in the event listing here.

An Annie Oakley Academy will be held Saturday this year at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds to benefit the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (TCSAR) team. Workshops Include; home defense strategies and tactics, unarmed self-defense, shoot the bad guy, legalities of firearm ownership, and be prepared at home or outdoors. Funds raised will help replace outdated and old equipment, maintain gear, and provide quality training to volunteers. Ticket details are in the event listing.

Saturday join the Sonora High Foundation Golf Tournament at Teleli Golf Club to raise funds for Sonora High student scholarships and classroom mini-grants. Details are here.

The Mother Lode Art Association reminds local artists that submission forms to the 67th Fine Art Show & Exhibit must be postmarked before Friday, October 1st. The Fine Art Show is a fundraiser with proceeds from entry fees, art sales, and raffle tickets going to support art education in Tuolumne County schools. In addition to their regular show, they are adding a juried student art show, and the Sonora Photo Club will be sharing images from their in-house photo contest by the Sonora Photo Club members. The show opens with an Artists Reception on Fri. October 15. There are cash prizes and eligibility and rules the entry forms are available online at www.motherlodeartassociation.org.