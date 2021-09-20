4 New COVID-19 Deaths In Calaveras, 69 New Cases In Tuolumne 38 Calaveras

hospitalizations from 9/1 to 9/18/21 by vaccination status from Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports four new deaths due to COVID-19, three men one in his 30s, one in his 60s, and one in his 70s, and one woman in her 80s. The county has 71 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are 38 new Covid cases since Friday’s report, active cases decreased to 79 from last week’s highest number of active Covid cases, 125. The active cases include 4 current Covid hospitalizations. There are 13 new cases age 0-17 and 4 new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 496 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 586 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 52.1% of their eligible population.

Tuolumne Public Health reports 69 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report including one new case at the Sierra Conservation Center. There are 188 active cases including 15 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 46.3 per 100,000 population from 49.5 Friday. A total of 4,380 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 99 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases, and 6,287 total cases with 55% of Tuolumne’s eligible population vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases include 15 cases age 17 or younger and 17 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 7 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 5 girls and 2 boys age 12-17, 5 women and 7 men age 18-29, 8 women and 2 men age 30-39, 8 women age 40 to 49, 3 women and 4 men age 50-59, 5 women and 5 men age 60 -69, 1 woman and 4 men age 70 to 79, 1 woman age 80 to 89 and 1 woman age 90 or older.

Of the 69 new community cases, 58 were unvaccinated and 11 were vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections reports 4 active cases in the inmates the Sierra Conservation Center oversees which includes all of the Southern Conservation Fire Camps. There are six correctional facilities in the state managing more active inmate cases.

COVID-19 Testing The Tuolumne County state testing site located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds added an additional testing lane Sunday to increase the number of appointments available. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/19 125 37 2,949 50 Calaveras 9/20 79 38 3,283 71 Mariposa 9/17 71 7 967 12 Mono 9/20 68 13 1,284 5 Stanislaus 9/20 2,500 601 72,418 1,234 Tuolumne 9/20 188 69 6,287 99