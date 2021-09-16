39 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne And 31 New Cases In Calaveras

vaccination status and hospitalization information from August 1 – September 3, 2021 from Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Tuolumne Public Health reports 39 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday report and 248 active cases including 13 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 51.4 per 100,000 population from 50.9 yesterday. A total of 4,236 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, 248 cases are currently active, there have been 99 deaths and 1,619 inmate cases for a total of 6,202 total cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 5 cases age 15 or under and 2 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 3 girls and 5 boy age 0-11, 2 girls and 5 boy age 12-17, 3 women and 6 men age 18-29, 4 women age 30-39, 1 woman and 3 men age 40 to 49, 3 women and 2 man age 50-59, 1 women age 60 -69, and 1 men age 70 to 79.

Of the 39 new community cases, 37 were unvaccinated and 2 were vaccinated. There are no new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports 9 active inmate cases, there are three correctional facilities in the state with more active Covid cases.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 31 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report and 119 active cases the most the county has had since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases include 3 current Covid hospitalizations. There are 7 new cases age 0-17 and 6 new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 477 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 579 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa County Public Health There are 18 new Covid cases since yesterday, 78 active cases and 11 hospitalizations. The public health team took the time to review some case information from their Delta Wave, from July 15th – September 15th which brought 470 new COVID-19 cases. They state “That’s half of all cases we’ve had during the entire pandemic. We are also saddened to share that we have seen 5 deaths during this time. We continue to see that the vast majority of cases are in unvaccinated individuals and of the 23 total cases that were hospitalized during this wave, only 3 were fully vaccinated. Another trend we are seeing from this latest wave is an increase in youth cases. Compared to the previous 13.5 months, we are seeing 2x as many cases in youth under 12 and about 3.5x as many cases in youth age 12 – 17.”

COVID-19 Testing Beginning on Sunday, September 19, 2021 the Tuolumne County state testing site located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will add an additional testing lane which will increase the number of appointments available each day. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The vaccination rate for Tuolumne county is 54% of eligible people.

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.

Mariposa County Public Health says “We have had a lot of questions around Vaccine Immunity vs. Natural Immunity, here are some quick facts – Both can provide some protection from infection (or reinfection with natural immunity), but the risks of relying on a natural infection for immunity are significant. Learn more about long-term risk of infections here.” Also regarding Long COVID they state, “this resource helps to address all post-COVID conditions, including long COVID. It’s important to know that each person will experience and cope with long-term illness differently, so it’s a good idea to follow up with your primary care provider. There is a common misunderstanding that “recovered” means someone is completely well. This is not the case. In fact, in some medical sense, being deceased could qualify as “recovered”. The CDC definition of recovered for COVID-19 means 24 hours have passed since the fever break without fever-reducing medications, and symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.”