1 New COVID-19 Death In Tuolumne And 36 New Cases

Tuolumne Public Health reports a death due to COVID-19 a man in his 60s. There are 36 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday report and 270 active cases including 12 who are hospitalized and one is a Sierra Conservation inmate case. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 25.7 per 100,000 population from 52.8 yesterday. A total of 4,143 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, 270 cases are currently active, there have been 99 deaths and 1,619 inmate cases for a total of 6,095 total cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 3 cases age 17 or under and 9 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 boy age 0-11, 2 boys age 12-17, 4 women and 1 man age 18-29, 4 women and 5 men age 30-39, 2 women and 1 man age 40 to 49, 5 women and 2 men age 50-59, 2 women and 1 man age 60 -69, and 4 woman and 2 men age 70 to 79.

Of the 36 new community cases, 30 were unvaccinated, and 6 were vaccinated, and the man who died was unvaccinated. There are no new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports 15 active inmate cases, there are two correctional facilities in the state with more active Covid cases.

Dr. Tony Conte, a local pediatrician shared his thoughts on school starting and common sense information for 2021 in his blog here.

Youth Activity COVID-19 Mandatory Order On Friday September 10, the Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, and Mariposa Counties updated the youth activity rules. The order went into effect yesterday, Monday, September 13, and will remain in effect until it is rescinded. Adherence to the order applies to all extracurricular and organized youth activities that occur before or after school, on school campuses or in the community, public or private. Details are in the Health Officer Order here.

COVID-19 Testing Public Health officials say, “If you have more serious symptoms such as pain or pressure in your chest, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, sudden confusion, having a hard time staying awake, dizziness, contact your healthcare provider or urgent care.”

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The vaccination rate for Tuolumne county is 54% of eligible people.

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.

Mariposa County Public Health says “We have had a lot of questions around Vaccine Immunity vs. Natural Immunity, here are some quick facts – Both can provide some protection from infection (or reinfection with natural immunity), but the risks of relying on a natural infection for immunity are significant. Learn more about long-term risk of infections here.” Also regarding Long COVID they state, “this resource helps to address all post-COVID conditions, including long COVID. It’s important to know that each person will experience and cope with long-term illness differently, so it’s a good idea to follow up with your primary care provider. There is a common misunderstanding that “recovered” means someone is completely well. This is not the case. In fact, in some medical sense, being deceased could qualify as “recovered”. The CDC definition of recovered for COVID-19 means 24 hours have passed since the fever break without fever-reducing medications, and symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.”