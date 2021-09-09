43 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 19 in Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports 43 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday and 258 active cases including 14 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 48.3 from 47.9 per 100,000 population yesterday.

Today’s newly reported cases include 14 cases age 17 or under and 6 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 3 boys age 0-11, 3 girls and 6 boys age 12-17, 5 women and 1 man age 18-29, 4 women and 2 men age 30-39, 5 women and 4 men age 40 to 49, 1 woman and 1 man 50-59, 4 women age 60 -69, and 2 women age 80 to 89.

Of the 43 new community cases, 37 were unvaccinated, and 6 were vaccinated. There were no new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports 23 active inmate cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state. The active count is decreasing from a peak of 136 on August 4th. A total of 1,586 inmates have tested positive at the SCC with no deaths, the facility manages 3,376 inmates including all southern fire camp inmates.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 19 new Covid cases since yesterday and 60 active cases including 4 Covid hospitalizations. There are 5 new cases age 0-17 and 1 new case in an individual are 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 429 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 559 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa Public Health reports 17 new Covid cases since yesterday, there are 40 active cases including 10 Covid hospitalizations. Three cases are individuals age 19 or younger and 3 are age 60 or older. Seven of the cases reported today were unvaccinated, 3 of the cases were vaccinated, and 7 cases are under investigation.

COVID-19 Testing Public Health officials say, “As a reminder, the symptoms of COVID-19 can sometimes be dismissed as allergies, a cold, wildfire smoke irritation, indigestion, etc. If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms, even if it’s only one of the symptoms, please get tested right away and avoid close contact with others while waiting for your results. Symptoms can include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. If you have more serious symptoms such as pain or pressure in your chest, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, sudden confusion, having a hard time staying awake, dizziness, contact your healthcare provider or urgent care.”

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.