2 Deaths, 122 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 52 Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports two deaths due to COVID-19, a woman and a man both in their 70s. There are 122 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, September 3rd reported today 6 are Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases and 256 are active cases including 16 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is 50.6 per 100,000 population. The cases by date are 24 community and 1 SCC inmate Saturday, 11 community and 5 SCC Sunday, and 81 community cases today.

Today’s newly reported cases include 40 cases age 17 or under and 15 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 8 girls and 9 boy age 0-11, 15 girls and 8 boys age 12-17, 9 women and 10 men age 18-29, 7 women and 6 men age 30-39, 13 woman and 8 men age 40-49, 2 women and 6 man 50-59, 4 women and 5 men age 60-69, 3 woman age 70 to 79 and 1 woman and 1 man age 80 to 89 and 1 woman age 90 or older.

Of the 116 new community cases, 98 were unvaccinated, 18 were vaccinated, and the man and woman who passed away were also both unvaccinated. There were 6 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases and the California department of corrections reports 40 active inmate cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 52 new Covid cases since Friday, September 3rd. There are 90 active cases including 7 Covid hospitalizations. There are 13 new cases age 0-17 and 6 new cases in individuals 65 years old and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 413 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 557 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa Public Health reports 19 new Covid cases since Friday, September 3rd. There are 56 active cases including 11 Covid hospitalizations. They shared a message from the California Rural Indian Health Board, “As our community continues to struggle with the impacts of COVID-19 we understand some are affected differently than others. We are here to support our community in any way possible. This includes our Elders, without them many of our resources and traditions for care would not be possible. Please take care when you are out in the community, Elders and other at risk individuals may not have the strength to fight infections. You can do your part by staying home when sick, washing your hands before visiting, masking when out and about, and getting vaccinated.”

COVID-19 Testing Public Health officials say, “As a reminder, the symptoms of COVID-19 can sometimes be dismissed as allergies, a cold, wildfire smoke irritation, indigestion, etc. If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms, even if it’s only one of the symptoms, please get tested right away and avoid close contact with others while waiting for your results. Symptoms can include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. If you have more serious symptoms such as pain or pressure in your chest, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, sudden confusion, having a hard time staying awake, dizziness, contact your healthcare provider or urgent care.”

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/4 155 30 2,729 43 Calaveras 9/7 90 52 3,024 64 Mariposa 9/7 56 19 858 10 Mono 9/7 46 1 1,215 5 Stanislaus 9/7 2,789 995 69,320 1,173 Tuolumne 9/7 256 122 5,936 96 For other county-level statistics view our page here.