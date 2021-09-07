One Week Until Recall Election

Gavin Newsom and Larry Elder View Photo

The campaigns are ramping ahead of next Tuesday’s California recall election.

Recent polling shows Republican Larry Elder emerging as a frontrunner if Newsom is recalled. The conservative talk radio host has recently been joined on the campaign trail by former Republican Lt. Governor Abel Maldonado, Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa and former Democratic Senate leader Gloria Romero.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Bay Area tomorrow campaigning for Governor Gavin Newsom. Last week Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also helped campaign for him.

The deadline is one week from today to either return the vote by mail ballot or to vote in person. We reported last week that around 42-percent of Tuolumne County voters have already cast a ballot, and the statewide average is around 25-percent.

Other leading candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines, YouTube personality Kevin Paffrath and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley.