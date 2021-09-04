Haven’t Vote Yet In The Recall Election?

Governor Newsom Gives Update On Vaccine Distribution View Photo

Sonora, CA – If you have not yet cast a ballot in the Governor’s recall election, Tuolumne County is making it easy to vote and it appears to be working.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista disclosed that the state ballot rate of return is currently at nearly 25%, but in the county, it is around 42%. Excitedly she noted, “Tuolumne County voters are definitely engaged and returning their ballots and I so appreciate that.” Bautista continued, “It’s been more than any other county from the beginning, almost double, so that is really positive. If they can get their ballots in as early as possible that will make Tuesday night, if it is a close race, easier for everybody.”

This weekend, a voting center has been set up at the election office. It is open for in-person voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday through the Labor Day holiday on Monday (Sept. 6th). Ballots are also welcome at drop boxes inside and outside at the building’s entrance at 2 South Green Street and are available round the clock.

Starting Tuesday (Sept. 7), the Tuolumne Memorial Hall in Tuolumne will also be open for in-person voting (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) and dropping off ballots. An important deadline added Bautista, “Tuesday is the last day we can mail out a mail-in ballot to somebody who has requested one.”

All the vote centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. next weekend as well. Additionally, all locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day Sept. 14th. There are also 24/7 drop boxes located around the county. Click here for the list.