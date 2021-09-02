Summerville High Temporarily Closing Due To High COVID Numbers

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A spike in the number of COVID-19 cases at Summerville High School has forced administrators to sent students home today and cancel classes for tomorrow.

In a released statement, Summerville Union High School District Superintendent Michael Merrill points to not only the rising numbers but those being quarantined. Below is the email sent out to parents, students and staff:

“Good Afternoon Summerville Community,

This is Michael Merrill Superintendent of Summerville Union High School District. We are seeing an increase in the number of positive COVID cases at Summerville High School campus as of today. We are also seeing a large number of students on at home or modified quarantine due to being close contacts.

Therefore, out of an abundance of caution we are doing an early release at 12:00 pm (noontime) today prior to lunchtime and tomorrow will be an emergency school closure day. Food will not be served today or tomorrow due to a lack of staffing.

Buses will run their regular routes and will be departing as soon as they are loaded. Parents, please advise your student to ride the bus or pick them up.

We will no longer be doing modified quarantine, as the number of people impacted has increased. Any students in the future that are considered close contacts will quarantine at home as was the process last year.

Thank you for your patience as we navigate the effects of this pandemic.”

Additionally, the Friday (Sept. 3) night football games (J.V. and Varsity) against the Waterford Wildcats have been called off and no details on makeup games have yet been released. Also, tonight’s volleyball game and all other sports practices have been canceled.

Merrill tells Clarke Broadcasting that the “expectation is to be back in school on Tuesday, September 7.”