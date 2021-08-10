35 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Active COVID_19 Cases by County View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 35 new cases and no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. There are 291 active cases including 18 who are hospitalized. Public Health notes three individuals have been transferred to their home jurisdiction and have been removed from Tuolumne’s case count. The total current case rate, 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 49.7 per 100,000 population, as noted in the Board of Supervisor’s meeting today here it is double the state average case rate of California. The case rate for vaccinated individuals is 13.5 and for unvaccinated is 75.0. Tuolumne County Health Director Michelle Jachetta stated about 1/3 of Adventist Health Sonora beds are being utilized by COVID patients, and it is putting a strain on the local healthcare system. The county’s public building closures are here.

The gender and age breakdown for the 35 community cases is; 0 females and 1 male age 0-11, 1 female and 1 male age 12-17, 5 females and 3 males age 18-29, 2 females and 4 males age 30-39, 2 females and 3 males age 40-49, 1 male age 50-59, 3 females and 3 males age 60-69, and 3 females and 3 males age 70 to 79.

A total of 3 of the new cases were vaccinated, 3 with Moderna. Out of 682 cases, since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection, 66 total have been identified; 36 Moderna, 19 Pfizer, 5 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. Public health notes that 72% of the vaccine doses administered by Public Health have been the Moderna vaccine. They state “The small number of cases among vaccinated individuals does not necessarily demonstrate a lesser level of protection of one vaccine over another.”

A total of 21,987 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,573 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 52% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 88 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,310 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,470 inmate cases have been resolved. There have been no deaths of any inmates due to Coivd-19.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death. The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here. Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its county government buildings detailed here. Public Health stated on August 9 they received 8 results from Whole Genome Sequencing of COVID test samples and all results were the Delta Variant. No further details were released.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The State testing site at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open Friday to Tuesdays from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. (closed Wed-Thu.) The site is in the process of being relocated to Sonora this month. Tuolumne Public Health says they will release more information as details are confirmed. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Please note that the site may close briefly for meal breaks. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contacting your healthcare provider. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.