California Reimplements Indoor Mask Recommendation

Sacramento, CA — Following similar action by the CDC, the State of California’s Public Health Department is again recommending everyone wear a face-covering while at indoor public settings.

The decision comes in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious delta variant. The mask recommendation is for both those vaccinated and unvaccinated. Previously, masks were only recommended for those who declined to get the vaccine.

State officials say 90-percent of California’s 40-million residents live in areas where community spread is now “high or substantial.” Yolo and Los Angeles counties are the only counties to implement “mask mandates” in response to the recent spike. California’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 5.9-percent, compared to 1.4-percent a month ago.

Yesterday Yosemite National Park also reimplemented mask requirements at its indoor buildings.