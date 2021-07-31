Tuolumne County Returning To Mask Mandate With Spike In COVID Cases

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its buildings.

The switch back to wearing masks is in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Eric Sergienko the county’s public health officer. He is recommending the facial coverings be worn regardless of vaccination status. In support of this decision, Sergienko noted he is following the lead of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Governor of California.

The mandate takes effect immediately. Signage stating, “Face Coverings Required Regardless of Vaccination Status” has been posted in county buildings. Board of Supervisor meetings will continue to be open to the public, but attendees must wear a mask. Those not in attendance can still comment during meetings by calling 209.533.6581. County officials detail, “Public comment will be opened and closed individually for each agenda item when the Board Clerk reads the item and will be limited to three minutes.”

Those in the board chamber will comment first followed by those queued on the phone. The public can virtually attend the meeting but will not be able to comment. Those platforms are listed below:

1) the Tuolumne County Website: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/745/Board-Meetings and/or

2) Zoom Webinar via computer at https://zoom.us/j/98737385155 and/or Call in at: (1) (669) 900-9128 with Webinar ID: 987 3738 5155 –

Comments can also be written and sent in via email to boardclerk@co.tuolumne.ca.us. They will not be read during the meeting and must be received by the Board Clerk no later than 8:00 a.m. on the morning of the meeting.