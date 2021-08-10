Tuolumne County Closes Meeting Rooms And Community Halls

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Sonora, CA–Citing the surge of COVID-19 cases, Tuolumne County has closed meeting rooms and community halls. This closure is for the foreseeable future and includes the following locations.

-The Groveland Community Hall

-The Jamestown Community Hall and The Pinecrest Community Hall

-The Sonora Main Library Meeting Room The Tuolumne Memorial Hall

-Jamestown, Tuolumne, and Groveland Youth Centers

The County says it will monitor future case rates to determine when these facilities will be reopened for public use. In addition, the County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko is recommending any gathering of 50 or more people be postponed. On August 6, Public health recommended all gatherings be postponed and strongly recommend that gatherings of more than fifty be postponed. They stated “The larger the gathering, the greater the risk that someone in the group will be transmitting the virus. If it is not possible to postpone, consider measures to mitigate the risk. Vaccination, testing, wearing of masks, reduced group size, and moving events outdoors all help reduce the risk.”

Public health notes, “If you receive a positive test result, please isolate at home and our Public Health team will reach out to you as soon as possible.” For information and guidance on isolation and quarantine, they recommend the guide at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.