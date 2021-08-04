Adventist Health Sonora Implements More COVID Restrictions

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Effective today, no visitors will be allowed for the majority of patients at Adventist Health Sonora.

The hospital says the move comes as Tuolumne County is experiencing some of its highest levels of COVID-19 community spread since the pandemic began. We reported as of yesterday morning that Adventist Health Sonora had 15 COVID patients, and two were on ventilators.

There are some exceptions to the rule. One visitor will be allowed for pediatric patients, maternity care, end-of-life care, and patient planning scheduled by the healthcare team. All visitors must be 18 years or older, wear a mask at all times, and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. I-pads will be provided to help patients connect to loved ones virtually.

“As our community weathers another surge of COVID-19 infections, our team remains ready and able to provide quality care for our community,” said Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “The best thing our community can do to support their doctors, nurses and frontline medical staff right now is to get the vaccine.”

The hospital services remain fully operational to provide in-patient care for those with routine, urgent, or emergency healthcare needs.