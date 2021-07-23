Calaveras Agencies Preparing For Lingering Drought

San Andreas, CA — Various Calaveras County water agencies are starting to meet regularly to discuss and prepare for impacts related to the drought.

The group Calaveras Conserves was formed in 2015 in response to drought and water supply concerns. It is made up of officials from the Union Public Utility District, Valley Springs Public Utility District, City of Angels, Blue Lake Springs Mutual Water Company, Utica Power and Water Authority, Calaveras Public Utility District and Calaveras County Water District.

Calaveras Connects has sent out a media statement noting that the various local agencies are gathering regularly and will provide drought-related updates when they become available.

In the meantime, the group adds, “The Calaveras County community can practice water efficiency year-round and make a difference by finding and fixing leaks, taking shorter showers and installing water-efficient landscaping.”

Governor Gavin Newsom has requested that all Californians voluntarily reduce water usage by 15-percent. There are no mandated reductions at this point, but changes could be soon forthcoming.

For more information about water conservation in Calaveras County, click here.

