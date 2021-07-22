Forest Implements Full Suppression Efforts On Four Fires

Tamarack Fire near Markleeville 7-21-21 5 pm View Photo

Sonora, CA – With the Tamarack Fire reaching nearly 40,000 acres and no containment after being ignited by a lightning strike on July 4th, forest fire officials have received some criticism on their approach to battling blazes.

One person questioning the forest’s policy of monitoring lightning-strike fires, especially in these dry conditions, is Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock. He is requesting more information on why there was a lack of suppression action to combat that fire, as reported here on Tuesday (July 20).

Today STF officials reported, “In the past 24 hours, forest firefighters have been responding with full suppression efforts on four lightning-caused wildfires, each less than an acre in size.” They detailed that three of the fires, Paradise, Arnott and Woods, are in the Lightning Mountain area and Arnot Peak area of the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. The Highland Fire is the fourth burning near Black Dome and is visible from Highway 4. Forest fire officials added, “Today ground resources are actively cutting line and putting the fire outs.”

Clarke Broadcasting questioned whether this new “full-court press” approach of sending both air and ground resources immediately to a spotted blaze will be made permanent for the rest of the fire season due to the high fire danger and drought conditions but has not yet received a response.

Currently, the Tamarack Fire near Markleeville remains at 39,045 acres with no containment, although an estimated containment date of Saturday, July 31st has been posted by forest fire officials. Evacuations and road closures remain in place in the area. There are 1,200 firefighters assigned to the lightning strike fire.

Additionally, the Henry Fire burning in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness near Spicer Reservoir on the forest has gained 52% containment and is 1,316 acres. It ignited from a lightning strike on June 24th. Its estimated full containment date given is Tuesday, July 27th. One structure has been destroyed but there is no word on what type and no other buildings are threatened. A total of 80 personnel is working that blaze.