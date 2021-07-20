Rep. McClintock Requests Information About Tamarack Fire Response

Washington, D.C– Congressman Tom McClintock has sent a letter to the Chief of U.S. Forest Service Vicki Christiansen requesting more information on why there was a lack of suppression action to combat the Tamarack Fire that began on July 4th, 2021 until after July 10th, 2021. Rep. McClintock explains

“This fire has now burned over 23,000 acres with no reported containment, threatening nearby communities and forcing evacuations…When was the decision made to monitor this fire instead of immediately acting to suppress it? Why was this decision made? Who made this decision and which USFS officials were consulted and informed? What legal authority authorized the USFS to allow this wildfire to burn in lieu of immediate full suppression?”

He continued.

“Given the number of wildfires and their increasing size coupled with severe fire danger conditions throughout the West, I recommend that you immediately reevaluate current U.S. Forest Service direction that allows wildfires to burn and instruct all Regional Foresters that all wildfires be suppressed as soon as possible.”

The full letter can be found here.