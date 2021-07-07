Sonora Pool To Reopen

Sonora, CA — After being shut down due to COVID, swimmers will be able to get relief from the current heat at a second pool in Tuolumne County.

Tuolumne County Recreation Manager Eric Aitken tells Clarke Broadcasting the Sonora Pool will be reopened for recreational swimming beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, July 7). He outlined that the pool’s schedule will be recreational swimming on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays from 1-4:30 p.m.

The county’s swimming programs were relaunched in mid-June with Twain Harte Pool opening first after Aitken announced that there was only enough staff to open one of the county’s four pools, as reported here. The Tuolumne Pool opened the following week with a limited schedule as well due to staffing issues.

Regarding adding additional swim times and programs at the Sonora Pool Aitken noted, “We are currently teaching another lifeguard class so that we can hire more staff to expand the programs beyond Rec Swim at the Sonora Pool.”

Click here for the pool swim schedules. Of note, the Columbia Pool will remain closed for the summer as needed maintenance is underway.