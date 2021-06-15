Twain Harte Pool Re-opening And Others Could Follow

Twain Harte Pool View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Tuolumne County’s recreation manager provided an update on efforts to relaunch programs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

At today’s supervisor’s meeting, Eric Aitken announced, “We have enough staff to open one pool, Twain Harte, and it is available for recreation swimming starting today, and swim lessons will start on Monday.”

The Tuolumne Pool may reopen next week. Aiken said the tentative plan is to have the Twain Harte site open Monday through Thursday, and then move the staff over to the Tuolumne Pool on Friday and Saturday.

As for the Sonora pool, Aitken said it is being utilized by the high school for physical education classes through the end of this month. It has to do with Sonora High being able to only offer limited PE credits for students this past year because of COVID-19. The recreation department is hoping to have more lifeguards hired by next month so that the Sonora pool can be open to the public for recreational swimming sometime in “early July.”

The Columbia pool will remain closed this summer due to needed maintenance.

Summer reading programs got underway today at the Sonora Main Library, and also at the branches in Groveland, Tuolumne and Twain Harte. Parents can sign up children at the library locations.

The Jamestown and Tuolumne Youth Centers are reopening today. The hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30am-5pm. Tiny Tots Summer programs will start on Monday. There are also baseball and soccer camps scheduled.

As for the fate of additional recreation offerings, Aitken said, “We’re still having a really hard time staffing our programs that require a large amount of staff.” Those seeking jobs should reach out the recreation department.

For example, popular adult softball programs at Standard Park, and other recreation offerings, are still on hold due to a staffing shortage.