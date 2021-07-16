Bors Will Detail ATCAA’s Operations

Sonora, CA — ATCAA has been receiving recognition and proclamations from government officials in recent weeks in honor of its 40th Anniversary.

Joe Bors, the Executive Director, will the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. ATCAA stands for the Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency.

Among the many services the group provides are Head Start and Early Head Start; energy conservation and utility assistance for low-income and disabled community members; shelter and housing services for those in need; food assistance and community pantry support through the ATCAA Food Bank; and youth development, substance abuse, and suicide prevention programs.

Bors will provide a history of how the agency originated and detail the services it provides.