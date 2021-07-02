Clear
Grandstand Entertainment Change At Mother Lode Fair

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The gates swung open at the Mother Lode Fair Thursday afternoon.

After taking a forced year off due to COVID-19, the 2021 event runs through Sunday. The theme is “Working Hands and Cattle Brands.”

A note to anyone coming out for the Grandstand entertainment tonight, Fair Manager Ken Alstott reports that the planned Demolition Derby has been canceled, and it is replaced with a Monster Truck event. The show gets underway at 6pm. The fair itself is open from 3-11pm each day.

Also of note, this year’s in-person livestock event will be held on Saturday at 4pm. Click here to read an earlier story with all the details.

On a recent Mother Lode Views show, Fair Manager Alstott and Small Livestock Auction President Sue Moore previewed the weekend events. You can find the interviews by clicking here.

Ticket-related information can be found at the fair’s website, by clicking here. 

