Mother Lode Fair Livestock Auction Will Be In Person

Sonora, CA — There is a late change to the plans for the livestock auction at the 2021 Mother Lode Fair.

It was initially going to be virtual, but last night the fair board of directors voted instead to have it in person. The change comes after the State of California moved toward fully reopening the economy on June 15.

Mother Lode Fair Livestock Superintendent Kim Helmbold tells Clarke Broadcasting that it will be held on the Saturday of the fair, July 3, at 4pm. All types of animals will be sold at one single auction. There will be beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits.

In years past, previous buyers have been mailed tickets to attend the auction. Because of the short notice, those will not be sent out this year. Instead, previous buyers should enter through the livestock gate on Saturday afternoon and check-in at the bridge. New prospective buyers can reach out to the fair office or any member of the Small Livestock Association or Junior Livestock Auction Committee.

While there will be no virtual option to purchase livestock this year, Helmbold says people will still be able to do “add-on” bids to help increase the total amount of money going to the youth.

The Mother Lode Fair runs July 1-4.