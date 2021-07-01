Mother Lode Fair Weekend Events

The Mother Lode Fair is this weekend. This year’s theme is Working Hands and Cattle Brands. The fair and staff will be following State and County Public Health guidelines and will include Carnival, Entertainment, and Exhibits. All types of animals will be sold at one single auction. The livestock auction will be in-person with beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits sold at one single auction. Due to short notice tickets were not sent out this year, instead, previous buyers should enter through the livestock gate on Saturday afternoon and check in at the bridge as detailed here. The schedule of Mother Lode Fair events and ticket prices are in our events calendar here.

There is a Rummage Sale Fundraiser for the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. location information is here.

Lake Don Pedro Fireworks 50th anniversary show starts a 9:30 p.m. Parking is limited so arrive early and plan to pay $40 per vehicle $20 per vessel. Annual passes will not be sold at the gate this weekend. More details are in the event listing here.

Saturday Ironstone hosts Independence Day Picnic and a Movie. There will not be any fireworks at Ironstone but bring your own blankets and chairs to the lawn where at the amphitheater they will show The Great Outdoors starring Dan Aykroyd and John Candy and Music by Plan B. The gates open at 5:30 p.m., Admission is $20 for adults, kids 6-12 are $10 and 5 and children under 5 are free.

Pine Mountain Lake Marina will also be putting on a Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday, July 3 for PML property owners, long-term renters or vacation renters who need wristbands at the Marina gate.

The 49th Annual Sierra Nevada Peddler’s Market opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Market features over 60 booths of antiques and collectibles, original art and crafts, and vintage jewelry and more. The Greater Arnold Business Association will be holding a parade at 10 a.m. to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday. The new parade route will go from Independence Hall to Hazel Fischer Elementary. Portions of Blagen Road and Dunbar Road will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m. Details are in our events calendar here.

The Twain Harte Concert In The Pines will feature California Creedence on Saturday at 6 p.m. Details on the bands scheduled for the next week are here.

The first of two 2021 Free Fishing Days in California occurs Saturday, July 3, when no sport fishing license is needed. All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect on Free Fishing Days. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton H. Bonham says, “We would ask that anglers pick their destinations carefully given the drought conditions impacting some of our waters. Please try and avoid those waters visibly suffering from the drought’s impacts where warm water and low water already may be stressing fish populations.” Trout seasons are open statewide and summer months offer some of the best fishing for warm water species such as black bass, catfish and bluegill. A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $52.66, while a one-day fishing license costs $17.02.

Sunday is Columbia State Historic Park’s Glorious 4th of July family celebration. At 11 a.m. expect a flag raising and black powder musket salute followed by the annual Independence Day parade. There will be traditional games and activities and a pulled pork BBQ lunch. More details are in the events calendar here.

Sunday the Mokelumne Hill Lions Club will be holding a parade and street fair to celebrate Independence Day. The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. Several roads will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. including Church Street from Prospect Street to Main Street, Main Street from Persall Avenue to Center Street, and Center Street from Main Street to China Gulch. Residents living “inside” the parade route may be temporarily inconvenienced due to some road closures and are encourages to park their vehicles outside the parade route if they must cross any of the roadways listed above during the closure time.