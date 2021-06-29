Search For Burglary Suspect In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — There is a law enforcement presence searching for a burglary suspect in the Jamestown area.

The sheriff’s office reports that a man was caught burglarizing a home and he took off running. He’s described as being a white male in his twenties with brown hair, a goatee, black shirt, black shorts and carrying a backpack. Officials are looking for him in the area of Highway 108 near Hurst Ranch. You may notice activity.

Written by BJ Hansen.

