CHP Provides New Details Near HWY 12 Crash In San Andreas

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details surrounding yesterday morning’s fiery crash near Highway 12 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

As we reported here on Friday (8/15), the collision occurred just before 11 a.m. off of Central Hill Road and Highway 12 and west of Highway 49. The CHP detailed that an Alhambra water truck, hauling jugs of water, was on a private road when it veered off the roadway, setting some grass on fire in a field. Locals were able to extinguish the small blaze before fire crews arrived on the scene.

Initially, an ambulance was dispatched, as it was reported there were possible serious injuries, but luckily, the CHP reports minor injuries in this crash, with one person taken to the hospital. However, it is unclear if it was the driver, whose identity was not disclosed. The wreck remains under investigation, with no further details being released at this time.