Angels Camp Also Considering Fireworks Ban

Stand Selling Safe and Sane Fireworks In Calaveras County View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Supervisors voted last week to ban fireworks in the unincorporated areas, and Angels Camp may follow the lead.

Angels Camp is the only incorporated city in Calaveras County. On Tuesday the city council will vote on passing an urgency ordinance to prohibit the discharge of fireworks in the city during this current fire season. The proposed ordinance cites the worsening drought, rising temperatures, and arid fuels. Last year was a historic fire season for California with 4.2-million acres burned.

The regulations in the city, and county, would not impact large community fireworks shows.

Neighboring Tuolumne County has had a fireworks ban for many years.

The meeting will also feature a presentation, and vote, on the fiscal year 2021/22 preliminary budget. The meeting is closed physically but will be streamed online. For information on how to view it, and/or comment, click here.