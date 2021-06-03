First Weekend In June Events

Farmer's Market in Sonora May 30, 2020 View Photo

Congratulations to all the new graduates enjoying their celebrations, here events open to the public planned for the first weekend in June.

The 40th annual Copperopolis Road Race Competitive Bicycle event takes place Saturday, June 5 in Calaveras County from 6:00 am to 4:30 pm. As detailed here yesterday roadways in Calaveras will be impacted.

Saturday morning from 7:30 am to 11:30 am is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market as detailed here.

The Moose Lodge is hosting a Yard Sale Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm as detailed in our events calendar.

The Center for a Non-Violent Community is hosting an estate sale in the Lambert Lake Estates. There is also a garage sale in Phoenix Lake, get all the details are in our classifieds here. Several residents of Gold Springs Ranch in Columbia are also hosting garage sales, look for signs off Parrotts Ferry Road on Gold Springs Drive.

This Saturday there is a free rabies vaccination and microchipping clinic in San Andreas, details are here.

At the West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne is The Bard Raising. The event begins at 8 am with a rummage sale and ending with a free worship concert starting at 8 pm. Details are in the event calendar here.

The 32nd annual Chicken in a Barrel is back this year! Support the Murphys Michelson Elementary School students by Purchasing your ticket for a chicken meal and pick it up on Saturday, June 5th. Details are in the event calendar here.

The CalaverasGROWN Murphys Certified Farmers Market is open Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

Chicken Ranch Casino is hosting their 1st Career Fair Monday June 7th from 10 am to 3 pm. More details are here.

Tuesday the Sonora Elks Lodge is hosting a Bingo Night as detailed here. The Tuolumne VFW Post is back to having monthly meetings at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall as detailed here.