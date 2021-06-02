Sunny
97.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Copperopolis Bicycle Event Will Impact Traffic

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Copperopolis Road Race

Copperopolis Road Race

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA–The 40th annual Copperopolis Road Race Competitive Bicycle event takes place Saturday, June 5 in Calaveras County from 6:00 am to 4:30 pm. During those hours, roadways in Calaveras will be impacted including, Milton Road, Rock Creek Road, Hunt Road, and Salt Springs Road.

Traffic control signs and onsite event personnel will be directing traffic on those roads at various times, the organizers of the event apologize for any inconvenience it causes and appreciates the patience of drivers.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 