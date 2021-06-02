Copperopolis Bicycle Event Will Impact Traffic

Copperopolis Road Race View Photo

Calaveras, CA–The 40th annual Copperopolis Road Race Competitive Bicycle event takes place Saturday, June 5 in Calaveras County from 6:00 am to 4:30 pm. During those hours, roadways in Calaveras will be impacted including, Milton Road, Rock Creek Road, Hunt Road, and Salt Springs Road.

Traffic control signs and onsite event personnel will be directing traffic on those roads at various times, the organizers of the event apologize for any inconvenience it causes and appreciates the patience of drivers.