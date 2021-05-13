Farmers Markets And More Weekend Events

Rods To Rails In Jamestown View Photo

This weekend and there are several outdoor events planned in the Mother Lode. As reported here the Calaveras County Homecoming begins today. This year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle.” Tickets are only being sold at the door.

On Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM there will be an Outdoor Spring Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the Tuolumne County Library at the Sonora County Library off Greenley Road. Book prices will vary from .25 cents to $1.00 and books in the Book Nook will be discounted. Details are here. Friday from 4 PM to 8 PM is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market as detailed here and Saturday morning is the first Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market of the season. The market opens at 7:30 AM and closed at 11:30 AM, details about parking are here.

This Saturday, in Jamestown, is the 9th Annual Rods to Rails Car Show. The event begins at 9 AM and goes until 3 PM on Historic Main Street in Jamestown. There will be classic and custom cars, a raffle with over one hundred prizes and a live auction for a custom pedal car. A DJ will be playing music, the free event is family-friendly and visitors can enjoy a meal at one of Jamestown’s restaurants. The car show’s award ceremony will see over 100 winners given their trophies.

The 8th Annual Luc’s Run is virtual this year. Register by Friday May 15 for a shirt, registration closes on May 31. All proceeds benefit the Major Lucas Gruenther Legacy Foundation. Detains are in our event listing here.

When planning to go to an event review the local weather forecast, this Friday highs will be in the upper 90s and over 80 this weekend. As reported here Ebbetts Pass is now open. The Sonora Regal Cinema has delayed its opening date to May 21 and the Angels Theatre remains closed unless privately rented.