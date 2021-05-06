Sonora Pass Reopening For Season

Crews Repair Highway 108 Sonora Pass View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Barring any last-minute unforeseen development, Caltrans reports that they will reopen Highway 108 Sonora Pass at noon today.

Spokesperson Bob Highfill says, “Crews have been working diligently to remove snow and ice, clear debris, and making necessary repairs to the roadway to help ensure the public’s safety.”

When the pass reopens, he urges travelers to use extra caution and be mindful of other motorists. Adding, “We are also kind of in an extreme fire danger situation. We know what has happened in recent years and don’t want that to happen again. So, folks should be mindful of anything that can cause a spark.”

Asked about Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, Highfill says some repaving work will start up next Monday, May 10, and Caltrans is optimistic that Ebbetts will be open sometime prior to Memorial Day weekend.