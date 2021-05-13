Sunny
Calaveras County Homecoming Getting Underway

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras Homecoming

Angels Camp, CA — The four-day Calaveras County Homecoming runs today through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp.

Fair CEO Laurie Giannini says it is a reimagined version of the annual fair event. “We will have frog jumping, arena events, livestock shows, junior exhibits, a museum on the grounds, a small kiddie carnival, shopping and of course fair food.”

In addition, there will be the Miss Calaveras Pageant and Saddle Queen competition.

The International Frog Jump is a go, and many will be trying to break the 1986 record set by Rosie the Ribiter of 21 feet and 5 and ¾ inches.

Giannini previewed the homecoming on this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views. Click here to find the 30-minute show.

This year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle.” Tickets are only being sold at the door.

For more details, including a schedule of events, click here.

