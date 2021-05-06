Organic Market Opening Signals Sonora Parking Restrictions

Sonora Certified Farmers Market View Photo

Sonora, CA — Next weekend marks the opening of the Sonora Certified Farmers Market and police are warning motorists of no parking restrictions.

The market kicks off its 2021 season on Saturday, May 15th. It will be open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday through mid-October. Sonora Police also remind drivers that means the Theall Street parking lot, between Stewart and Shepherd streets, will be closed beginning at 3:30 a.m. for vendor set up.

“No Parking” signs will be posted every week, giving advance notice at that location. Police ask motorists to plan ahead and park in alternate areas on Friday evenings. They add, “As a courtesy, we will attempt to locate a phone number for the vehicle owner to move the vehicle, but please understand that we must tow vehicles left beyond 3:30 a.m.”