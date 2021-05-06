Mother’s Day Weekend Events

Posse Color Guard Leads Roundup View Photo

This Sunday May 9 is Mother’s Day and there are events planned in the Mother Lode. The weather forecast says it will be hot this weekend and as reported here the Sonora Pass should be open.

As detailed here the 2021 Mother Lode Round-Up is postponed but the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse is hosting some events this Mother’s Day weekend at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds. On Saturday the gates will open for the Horse Show at 7:30 AM with the Leadline, Walk/Jog, Youth and Adult Classes. By 3:30 PM the Kids will be able to start roping, practice is open all day. Saturday night there is a Sunset Dinner and Social courtesy of the Back Country Horsemen. For Pre-Sale Tickets for Dinner, please contact: Jim Opie (209) 768-0622. More details are here.

Sunday the Sheriff’s Posse starts with the Cowboy Church with Pastor Rick Holaday at 10 AM and then the Kiddie Rodeo Playday sign-ups start at 11 AM. Food will be available. More details are in the event listing here.

Friday is the Tuolumne Mi-Wuk Indian Health Center’s Vendor Fair. Local vendors from all over the county will have a variety of goodies to sell including things for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts. The event is hosted by the Quality Assurance/Performance Improvement Dept (QAPI) of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center. Contact and more details are in our events calendar here.

In Jamestown this weekend the Second Saturday Outdoor Marketplace will take place from 10 AM to 5 PM. Enjoy the springtime weather with multiple vendors selling fine arts and collectibles. Family-friendly DIY crafts, a raffle featuring a broad range of prizes donated by local Jamestown businesses and Fire Dancing. Details are here.

On Sunday in addition to the Kiddie Rodeo there will be a Mother’s Day Brunch hosted by the Sonora Elks Lodge. Reservations are required by tomorrow May 7. Event details are here.

As detailed here yesterday there are some events related to May being mental health awareness month including the “Community Forum for Behavioral Health” tonight.