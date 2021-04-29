Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Will Hold Events At The Posse Grounds

Audie Archer and Rayna Rogers View Photo

For the second year in a row, there will be no Mother Lode Round-Up Parade and Rodeo on Mother’s Day weekend. However…

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse (TCSP) will hold some events on Mother’s Day weekend at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds.

Mother Lode Round-Up Chairman Audie Archer and reigning Mother Lode Round-Up Queen Rayna Rogers were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”.

The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs over to the Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Rd in Jamestown, for the following events:

Saturday May 8th:

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Horse Show

Leadline, Walk/Jog, Youth and Adult Classes

Gates open at 7:30 AM and start at 9 AM.

The cost is $4.99 per class and free for the spectators.

For questions call Tamara Wynn at 209-694-6373 or Shasta Rogers at 209-770-5538.

Kiddy Dummy Roping

Kids will be able to practice all day and at 3:30 they will start roping.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse’s Rawhide Sunset Dinner and Social

Enjoy a Smoked Brisket, Chicken in a Barrel Dinner followed by a Dutch Oven Dessert courtesy of the Back Country Horsemen

This event from 5 PM to 7 Pm is just $25.00 per ticket. Kids under 10 are free.

There will be Door Prizes and chance to win $250.00

For Pre-Sale Tickets for Dinner, please contact: Jim Opie (209) 768-0622.

Sunday May 9th:

Cowboy Church

Pastor Rick Holaday at 10:00 AM

Kiddie Rodeo Playday

Sign ups start at 11:00 am for Kids.

The Kiddie Rodeo start’s at 12:30pm

This is a no cost event

All young participants need to complete release forms and get Badges

The Rodeo Playday Announcer is Bobby Johnson

The Events will include…

Stick Horse Race- Ages 3-4

Boot Race- Ages 5-7

and Kids Mutton Busting- Ages 6-9, weight limit 55 lbs. May do two rounds

Mini Calf Scramble- Team of 1 adult and 1 child ages 8 and 9.

Dummy Roping- Age groups

0-4

5-7

8-11

12-14

(Will also do this event on Saturday)

First come first serve on entries

Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be available to purchase.

Kona Ice will be there as well.

Donations will be accepted and all of the proceeds will go towards TCPS Programs.

