Mental Health Events Throughout May

Sonora, CA–Since 1949, May has been designated Mental Health Awareness Month, observed in a variety of ways that can hopefully help educate and inform about the myriad of issues orbiting mental health.

A Motherlode views episode covering mental health issues and how COVID-19 has made an impact can be found here.

This week through Thursday starting at 3 p.pm is Mind Out Loud, which is a free of charge online forum that will be discussing mental health. It is geared towards middle and high school students over the age of 13. Viewers can submit questions to speakers during live Q&A sessions. Find out more information here

Also taking place Thursday is “A Community Forum for Behavioral Health” hosted by Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Department. They will be addressing the impacts of Covid on the community and it is scheduled for 5:30 pm via zoom. It is a free event, people participating are urged to ask questions and hear from a panel of experts on hand to discuss what services and resources are available locally. The Zoom meeting ID is 973 8818 1474; passcode 706 734 Or join by phone at 1-669-90-9128

Anyone working with youth in the community may want to take advantage of another free online training class coming up on May 18th called Youth Mental Health First Aid. It is geared towards helping teens aged 12-8 experiencing a mental health issue. To register for the day-long course, reach out to Nena Bauman at mbauman@tcos.us no later than Friday, May 14th. Space is limited and determined by first come, first served.

If you are interested in equipping yourself with some tools to help others, you can register for an online on-demand interactive training program called LivingWorks Start. This is a suicide prevention interactive training program that takes about an hour to complete and is being made available free to the public through a grant from Behavioral Health administered by the Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency(ATCAA). To register, send an email request to Prevention Programs/YES Partnership Director Bob White at rwhite@atcaa.org.