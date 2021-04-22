TUD Board To Discuss Interim GM

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board will go into closed session to talk about picking an Interim General Manager.

It is on the agenda for Tuesday’s upcoming meeting. The board will announce any actions immediately afterward.

We reported earlier this month that former GM Ed Pattison’s contract was terminated “without cause” by a 3-1-1 vote. Board members Barbara Balen, Ron Ringen and Lisa Murphy were in favor, Jeff Kerns was opposed and David Boatright abstained.

Also at Tuesday’s upcoming meeting the board will have a discussion about reopening the lobby to the public, and once again holding in-person board meetings. There will also be a review of a fire reduction project.

You can find the entire agenda by clicking here. The meeting will start at 9am.