Update: Another Escaped Debris Burn In The Mother Lode

Fire in Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County 12:55 p.m.: View Photos

Update at 12:45 p.m.: Fire crews continue to work on another escaped debris burn in the Mother Lode in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The grass fire is in the 6800 block of Costa Road near Miller Ranch Road. CAL Fire reports it is four to five acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. They add that one structure is immediately threatened. Also, additional resources have been called to the scene.

This is the second escaped debris burn in the Mother Lode, according to CAL Fire. Just before 10 a.m., another one broke out in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County but was quickly contained at a quarter acre, as reported here.. An update on this latest blaze will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Update at 12:30 p.m.: CAL Fire has requested additional resources to an escaped debris burn in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. There is still no word on the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened.

This is the second escaped debris burn in the Mother Lode, according to CAL Fire. Just before 10 a.m., another one broke out in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County but was quickly contained at a quarter acre, as reported here.

Original post at 11:50 a.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — CAL Fire reports and the plume of smoke in the image box shows a vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County, earlier today fire crews fought another one in Tuolumne County.

The grass fire is in the 6800 block of Costa Road near Miller Ranch Road. There is no word as to the fire’s size or its rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened.

Just before 10 a.m., an escaped debris burn in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County was quickly contained at a quarter acre, as reported here.

An update on this latest blaze will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.