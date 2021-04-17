Sunny
Fire In Tuttletown Area

By Tracey Petersen
Escaped debris burn in Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County

Tuttletown, CA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that it is an escaped debris burn with the flames escaping at a property in the 9000 block of Fraguero Road, off Highway 49. There is no word on the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

