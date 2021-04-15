Spring Events Planned For Mother Lode Residents

There are several events happening online and outdoors with coronavirus safety measures in place.

Saturday is the Breaking Clays For Broken Bones Trap Shoot will raise money to help pay for the medical bills of Colby Dibble after he fell 40 feet from a bridge last July. The event will feature food and a raffle, silent and live auctions as detailed here.

Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy’s (MLAJA) annual auction is going virtual. For their 13th annual event, they will be doing an online-only, virtual auction. All money raised goes toward student scholarships and campus improvements. Details on how to register are here.

Studio 4 Dance Theater in Angels Camp is bringing dance performances to the community after enduring months of no performances, dancers are once again able to share their love for dance with their audience. Details are here.

The Angels-Murphys Rotary is hosting Shred Fest a document and electronic recycling event. Calaveras residents can pull in to the Black Bart Parking Lot and volunteers will unload your item. Details are in the events calendar here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is hosting the last weekend of the Wildflower Train Rides from 10 AM to 4 PM. Tickets are limited and often sell out, prices and more details are in the event listing here.

Visit Tuolumne County is promoting the 1st Annual Tuolumne County Art Week, ending this Sunday the 18th. Art Week, in conjunction with California Arts, Culture & Creativity Month, is to promote and celebrate all things art-related. They also kicked off “CHAIRS, CHAIRS, CHAIRS – For the Arts Everyone has a Seat” Summer Fundraiser. Railtown 1897 State Historic Park donated 36 “very unusual chairs” and artists have until a late August auction to complete the Art Chair projects. Details about the event are in their event listing here.

Sierra Waldorf School is hosting an online auction to raise money for the Kindergarten to 8th-grade school. The last day to bid will be tomorrow, April 16. Auction items include gift certificates, local wine, fine art and photography, handmade jewelry, and even a unique “magical gnome treehouse.” A virtual live auction hosted by alumni will be streamed online at 8 p.m. also on April 17. Live auction items include getaways to Groveland and the Central Coast, more details are in the event listing here.

Mother Lode Christian School’s Spring Jubilee is coming up next weekend as detailed here.