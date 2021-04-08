Events Planned For Mother Lode Residents

There are several events happening online and outdoors with coronavirus safety measures in place.

In Jamestown this weekend the Second Saturday Outdoor Marketplace will take place from 10 AM to 4 PM. Enjoy the springtime weather with multiple vendors selling fine arts and collectibles. Fill Jamestown’s sidewalks with color by participating in the Community Chalk Walk. They will even provide chalk and there will be many other family-friendly DIY crafts. Multiple beer gardens will be serving the adults refreshing beverages. Try your luck in the basket raffle featuring a broad range of prizes donated by local Jamestown businesses. Details are here.

In Tuolumne, by the Memorial Hall, the outdoor Antique Fair will be selling items from 8 AM to 4 PM Saturday and 10 AM to 3 PM on Sunday. This is the 12th year for the fair and since it will be held outside in the park, it will be a much larger event, with more vendors and more variety. The organizers state the vendors are only approved if they have truly vintage and antique wares or artisan-crafted items made of true vintage bits. Items for sale can be fun, funky old stuff, shabby chic, primitives, rustic, or finer antiques, details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is hosting Wildflower Train Rides on the weekends through the 18th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Tickets are limited and often all out, prices and more details are in the event listing here.

The event BBQ for Beau will be held on Sunday at the Sonora Moose Lodge from 1 PM to 5 PM. The fundraiser benefits Beau Bachtelle’s battle with cancer. Bachtelle is a 2010 Summerville High School graduate and is currently at UCSF hospital undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments. More details about Bachtelle and the drive-through BBQ platter pick-up event are here.

Visit Tuolumne County is promoting the 1st Annual Tuolumne County Art Week, beginning this Saturday April 10th to the 18th. It is also the Kick-Off of event for the “CHAIRS, CHAIRS, CHAIRS – For the Arts Everyone has a Seat” Summer Fundraiser. Tuolumne County artists, galleries, and art-related businesses are called on to participate in the inaugural campaign. Railtown 1897 State Historic Park has donated 36 “very unusual chairs” to benefit Tuolumne County Arts, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Artists have from now until a late August auction to complete an Art Chair projects. Art Week, in conjunction with California Arts, Culture & Creativity Month, is to promote and celebrate all things art related. Lisa Mayo, President & CEO of Visit Tuolumne County says “From photographers to sculptors to painters and actors and everything in between, we have so much talent to showcase and celebrate.” Details about the event are in their event listing here.

Sierra Waldorf School is hosting an online auction to raise money for the Kindergarten to 8th-grade school. The last day to bid will be April 16. Auction items include gift certificates, local wine, fine art and photography, handmade jewelry and even a unique “magical gnome treehouse.” Sierra Waldorf will also host a drive-thru experience at their Jamestown campus off Rawhide Road with a theme of “The Unsinkable SWS: A Tale of Wit, Wonder and Will” next week on Saturday, April 17. To-go lasagna dinners are available to pre-order, along with cocktail mixers, until April 11. A virtual live auction hosted by alumni will be streamed online at 8 p.m. also on April 17. Live auction items include getaways to Groveland and the Central Coast, more details are in the event listing here.