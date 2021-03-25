Weekend Events Planned For the Mother Lode

Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment logo View Photo

There are a few events planned in the Mother Lode the weekend before Easter. For most local schools next week is the week of Spring Break.

The Rock, Gem and Jewelry Faire hosted by the Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society will be held in Angels Camp this Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. The educational family event is free and open to the public to learn what their club has to offer. Go to see the gems, minerals, jewelry, beads, fossils, rocks, and more. There will be a prize drawing event, a kids area, and food. Details are here.

The Sonora High AgBoosters are hosting a Drive-Thru Dinner at the Tuolumne County Sheriffs Posse building in Jamestown. The presold event starts at 4:00 pm on Saturday. Details about the meal’s cost and how to sign up are here.

TuCARE, the Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment, has been hosting an event called the “No-Show” Annual Dinner and Auction. The online auction will continue through this Saturday at 9PM. A few of the items do not yet have bids. The event and details are listed here.

As reported the Mother Lode Fair is returning this summer along with the Calaveras fair. Details are here.