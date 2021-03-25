Mother Lode Fair Returning This Summer

Mother Lode Fair Carnival View Photo

Sonora, CA — Last night the Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors voted to move forward with the 2021 fair. It will be held July 1-4 and the theme will be “Working Hands and Cattle Brands.”

The board of directors reports that the fair will be following state and county public health guidelines. There will be a carnival, entertainment and exhibits. The Junior Livestock show is being planned with a modified schedule.

Last month the Calaveras Fair Board of Directors also voted to move forward with a modified fair this year. The plan is to hold the frog jump, livestock show, horse events, Miss Calaveras, Saddle Queen competition and other popular activities.

Meanwhile, some other community events, like the Murphys Irish Day typically held each March, and the Mother Lode Roundup held every Mother’s Day weekend in Sonora, were earlier canceled for 2021.