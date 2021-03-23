Tuolumne And Calaveras Remain In Red Tiers

Tuolumne County met the Orange Tier metrics but remains in the Red Tier as counties must have two consecutive weeks of lower-tier metrics before moving to a lower tier. The State posted the weekly Blueprint Framework data today and Tuolumne County’s report for the week ending March 13 is a 1.6 Case Rate per 100,000 population and a 1.3 Test Positivity Rate. Tuolumne Public health reports “we did see a slight increase in cases during the week ending March 20 which will be reported in next Tuesday’s data posting.” They state in addition to getting a vaccine when it becomes available to you, continuing to follow preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick or experiencing symptoms will help Tuolumne continue on the path to the Orange Tier and avoid moving back to Purple. Calaveras also remains in the Red Tier and qualified for the Orange Tier, they report a 3.2 Case Rate and a 1.5 Test Positivity Rate. Mariposa remains in the Orange Tier, it did not qualify for the Yellow Tier. Stanislaus, including Modesto and Oakdale officially qualify for the Red Tier today.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports three new community cases. The new cases are a man age 18 to 29, a woman age 30 to 39, and a woman age 80 to 89. Two people have been released from isolation, no cases are currently hospitalized.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,017 cases split between 2,601 community cases and the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases remain at 1,416. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports SCC has no currently active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,526 and the total number of tests administered is 78,688. The county reports 24,887 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports seven new COVID-19 cases in their report since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 1,979 and active cases decreasing by one to 9. Recoveries increased eight to 1,919. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there have been 914 men, 1,047 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased by one for a total of 435 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health is vaccinating those who meet the age criteria and those age 16-64 with defined high-risk health conditions detailed here, as well as those in the following sectors: foster/resource parents, transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities. In addition, we continue with those in Phase 1A and 1B; education & childcare, utilities, janitorial/housekeeping, transportation, emergency services, and food & agriculture (e.g., grocery store employees, restaurant staff, farm & ranch workers, food manufacturing facilities, food & agricultural production, transport & delivery, vendor-managed distribution, food assistance programs, veterinary/livestock workers, sawmill workers). If you believe you qualify for currently eligible groups, please call us at 533-7440 or complete our online vaccine inquiry form. Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 3/22 18 3 1,644 37 Calaveras 3/22 10 4 1,972 51 Mariposa 3/23 6 1 403 7 Mono 3/23 20 8 990 4 Stanislaus 3/23 584 60 52,197 982 Tuolumne 3/23 13 3 4,017 62